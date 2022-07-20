The  EURUSD  remains contained within the trading range with buyers and sellers battling it out. The ECB decision is tomorrow which will impact the storyline and is probably contributing to the inactivity. However, traders need to be prepared. Technical levels help to tell the story. So know what levels are "in play" is important.

This video looks at those levels that will help to define the winner and the loser in the battle that is going on now.

EURUSD
