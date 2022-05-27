EURUSD finding support against its 100 hour moving average

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term this week found early buyers against its 100 hour moving average on Wednesday, and again yesterday. In trading today, the dip lower after reaching new highs going back to April 25 once again saw the 100 hour moving average stalled the fall.

The 100 hour moving average is currently at 1.0700 the low price reached 1.0696. The 100 hour moving average was at 1.0698 at the time of the dip a few hours ago.

The 100 hour moving averages a key barometer for bulls and bears going forward at least in the short-term. Stay above is more bullish, move below is more bearish.

On the topside, I was looking for the 1.07568 to 1.0760 area as the next upside target (see post from yesterday). That area corresponded with swing lows going back to April 14, and April 19 and a swing high on April 25 (after it broke below that floor level on that day - see red numbered circles).

The high price today in the Asian session reached up to 1.0764 – just 4 pips above that target. The trading momentum stalled, and the price started to rotate to the downside in the European session.

For the week, the price last Friday closed at 1.0550. The high price at 1.0764. That took the price up 214 pips for the 5 trading days (2.0%). The catalyst was a shift of sentiment that the ECB was solidifying the tightening schedule going forward. It won't start until the APP (Asset purchase program) ends at the end of June. The expectations are that the ECB will start taking way stimulus in July with a 25 basis point hike.