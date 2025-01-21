Summary of the video outlining the tech
📈 Swing Area Support and Buyer Confidence
The EUR/USD bounced off a critical swing area support, marked by previous highs and lows, signaling strong buyer interest. That area comes between 1.0332 to 1.0343.
📊 50% Retracement Area in Focus
The pair extended higher reached a 50% retracement of its recent downtrend, coinciding with both hourly and daily charts, adding significance to this technical level. Those levels come at 1.04028 and 1.04053.
🛑 Resistance and Seller Strength
Sellers displayed resistance near 1.04028-1.04053, causing a price pause and possible reversal opportunities.
🔎 Key Observations for Traders
Buyers should monitor if the price area holds above 50% retracement for a bullish continuation, while sellers can capitalize on resistance at current levels.