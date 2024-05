EURUSD bounces off the 100 hour MA and the 61.8%

In the kickstart video, I outlined the key dual technical level at the 61.8% and the 100 hour MA. Both were at 1.08354. Buyers leaned against the dual technical level and the price has bounced to 1.0862. The close yesterday came in at 1.0863. Move above that level and traders will retarget the higher swing area between 1.08758 and 1.08872 (see Kickstart video here).

Yields remain higher with the 10 year up 2.5 basis points at 4.042%.

US stocks are marginally higher.