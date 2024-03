The EURUSD is making a "break for it", and with that has now extended the narrow trading range for the day and also moved above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the December high to the February low. That level comes in at 1.08640 and will now be a close support level for traders in the short-term.

Staying above is more bullish.

The buyers are making a play and now need to prove (by moving higher), that they mean business and want to see the pair extend further on the break.