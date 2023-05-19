The EURUSD is rotating back lower in the US afternoon. The pair moved higher as Fed Powell (may not have to tighten as much due to banks slow lending), and the debt ceiling talk stall sent rates lower and the USD lower with it.
Technically, the price for the EURUSD moved above its 100-day MA at 1.0807 but stalled ahead of the falling 100-hour MA (blue line currently at 1.0832). The high reached 1.0828. Buyers turned to sellers.
The price has rotated lower and now trades below its 100-day moving average once again. The current price is trading at 1.0799.
We are heading into the weekend and then into a new trading week, but what is clear from the hourly chart at least is that the price has been able to stay below the 100-hour moving average since May 8. There have been 4 separate tests at lower successive levels, and each test has found willing sellers. The prices also looking to close a week below its 100-day moving average which is a more bearish bias shift.