EURUSD pushing the topside targets

The EURUSD after running up to 1.10017 at the start of the US session and falling back off to a US session low near 1.0975, is back up retesting the 1.1000 level. The high prices from November and December peaked at 1.10087 and 1.10164 respectively. Those levels represent the highest levels going back to August 10. The high on that day reached 1.10648 and would be the next target on a break of the 1.1000 to 1.1016 ceiling area.