EURUSD tries to correct and get out of the trend move

The EURUSD is clawing back some of the trend move decline seen in trading today. That trend move has seen the EURUSD move from a intraday high of 0.98389 to a low of 0.97295. There was little in the way of a correction in that move until recently.

Looking at the 5 minute chart above, the price has been able to claw back above the falling 100 bar MA (blue line currently at 0.9762) and the 38.2% of the trend move down at 0.9771. However, the price has not been able to get above the 50% of the move at 0.9784. That is a problem.

I call the 38.2% -50% the correction zone. In a trend move, if traders can't get above the correction zone, it keeps the trend intact. In this case the trend to the downside. Think of the correction zone as a level that trend traders want to add to their trend position. As such it also represents a level the dip buyers need to get above.

In a trend move, it is important for the counter trend traders (the buyers in the EURUSD) to show they can take back more control. That comes from showing victories from a technical perspective.

Getting above the 100 bar MA in this chart is a victory. Getting above the 38.2% is a victory, but if the 50% can not be broken, the sellers still hold the edge.

So sellers still have the edge in the EURUSD. A move back below the 100 bar MA would increase that edge and could lead to a resumption of the trend move, with a retest of the lows certainly a possibily.

Conversely, getting above the 50% at 0.9784 takess some of the control away from the trend sellers. So be aware. Follow the clues from the price action.