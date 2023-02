EURUSD trades above and below the 100 hour MA

The EURUSD is consolidating into the close.

Looking at the last 5-6 hours of trading, the price action has been above and below 100 hour MA. The high price did extend above the high of a swing area up to 1.0724. The high price reached 1.0729 and rotated back down.

Nevertheless, the price remains attracted to the 100 hour MA area and is awaiting the next shove from here. Will it be more to the upside toward the falling 200 hour MA, or more to the downside.