The EURUSD is continuing its non-trending trading today. The pair has been confined to a range from 1.0666 to 1.0732 for the week. Buyers are trying to hold support against a top of a swing area at 1.0704, but need to get and stay above 200 and 100 hour moving averages near 1.0714 area. Doing that would have traders looking up toward the swing area at 1.0747 – 1.0759 if able to break above the high for the week.

Buyers try to take price above 100/200 hour MAs