EURUSD stays below 200 hour MA

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be Read this Term has corrected higher off the low for the day at 1.05856 and moved up to test the 200 hour MA at 1.06142. The high price reached 1.06153 just above that level.

The holding at that level is good for sellers and keeps the sellers in firm control. A move above would water the bias modestly.

Looking at the hourly chart below, the 200 day MA is also the underside of the broken trend line (see green line and trend line on the chart below). That increases the levels importance.

On the downside the low for the day stalled near the low from Friday at 1.0585. There is a swing area between 1.0576 and 1.0585. MOve below increases the sellers control.