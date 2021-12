EURUSD falls below the 100/200 hour MAs

The EURUSD has cracked below the 100 and 200 hour MAs at 1.1301 and 1.12954 respectively and in doing so, shifted the bias back to the downside. The 100 hour MA is now risk on the shift.

Buyers on the break of the 100/200 hour MAs earlier today did not want to see the price move back below them. Well the price move back below the moving averages and the buyers turned sellers (see earlier post)