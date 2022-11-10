EURUSD moves through the next two key targets

The EURUSD has extended above the 100 day MA again on the lower CPI data, and a swing area between 1.0096 and 1.0121. Those wer the two next targets for the EURUSD pair and opens the door for a move toward the September high at 1.0197.

The buyers are building from a technical perspective.

Focusing on the daily chart, the 38.2% of hte move down from 2022 high is up at 1.02836. I know it is a ways away, but is certainly in play.

Fed's Harker is on the wire saying 4.5% may be a pause level for him. That is a big shift.