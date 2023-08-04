EURUSD moves above its 100 hour moving average

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be Read this Term is moving to the upside after the US jobs report showed a little bit weaker nonfarm payroll. The unemployment rate remains low at 3.5% versus 3.6% last month. Average hourly earnings were higher than expectations but the average workweek did fall modestly.

Technically, the move above the 100-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term at 1.09674 (blue line in the chart above) tilts the bias marginally to the upside. The falling 200-hour moving average currently at 1.10039 is the next target. Recall from last week the price tested that moving average but found willing sellers. A move above would increase the bullish bias. The last on the price traded over its 200 hour moving average was back on July 20.

The question for buyers on the break is can the price remain above its 100-hour moving average?

On Wednesday, after the Fitch downgrade, the price of the EURUSD briefly moved above the level only to find willing sellers. Back on Monday, the price also moved above that moving average line and again failed quickly.

Risk in the short-term for buyers on the break is a move back below that 100 moving average level with momentum (give it a few pips). Get above the 200 hour moving averages more bullish.