EURUSD trades to new lows

The EURUSD has moved below trend line support and trades to a new session low. A new low is being made as I type at 1.0971

The swing lows from last week which came in between 1.09618 (Friday) and 1.09653 (Monday low). The lows on Tuesday and Wednesday stalled at 1.0963 between those extremes. Move below those lows, and the pair starts to look toward 1.09491 where the 38.2% of the move up from the April 24 low is found. Below that, and traders will look toward 1.0925 to 1.09438 swing area.