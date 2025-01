The EUR/USD is extending to a new session low, nearing a key support zone between 1.0332 and 1.0343. Within this range lies the 100-hour moving average at 1.03379. A sustained move below this level would strengthen the bearish bias for today and potentially beyond.

However, if buyers looking to manage risk step in at this support area and successfully halt the decline, a corrective rebound toward the 200-hour moving average at 1.0373 could emerge as a possibility.

Key target for the EURUSD.