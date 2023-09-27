EURUSD falls into a swing area between 1.04846 and 1.05335

The EURUSD is moving to a new session loan in the process is getting closer to the 1.0500 level. The prices reach 1.05153.

The pair on Monday will below its 38.2% retracement of the move up from the September 2022 low at 1.06106. During trading yesterday, the corrective move retested that broken technical level rising to 1.0608 before rotating back to the downside.

The momentum has continued today with a break into a swing area between 1.04846 and 1.05335. In between sets the natural support at 1.0500.

This swing area should attract some dip buyers. If the 1.04846 level is broken, I would look for buyers to turn to sellers, however.