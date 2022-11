The EURUSD moved higher in the Asian session but ran into resistance against the higher 100 hour MA. That put a lid on the pair, and increases the levels importance from a risk and bias pespective. Stay below is more bearish at least in the short term.

On the downside, the price has been able to get below the 200 day MA and the 200 hour MA at 1.03778 and 1.0349 respectively. The current price is at 1.0329.

