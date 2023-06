The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be Read this Term is moving to a new session low in early US trading. The pair is being helped by weaker ISM services data today (and perhaps better jobs on Friday in the US - although it was mixed). Technicals are bearish below a swing area between 1.0690 and 1.0704. Stay below is more bearish today (risk for sellers).

The price is also below the 100 and 200 hour MAs, tilting the bias to the downside.

On the downside, the next target comes in at 1.0660 and then the low from last week at 1.0635.