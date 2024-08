The EURUSD has moved lower in the US session and had fallen to a key target. That target comes in against the high from a few weeks ago at 1.09477, and a swing high going back to March 21 at 1.0942.

That area between 1.0942 to 1.09477 is key today and going forward.

IN the video above, I show the key levels, discuss the volatile price action, and explain the "why" for traders now and going forward.