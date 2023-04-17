EURUSD trade between the 100 and 200 hour moving averages

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, be Read this Term has reached a new session low, trading close to 1.0953. This level tests the 50% midpoint of the range between last week's low and high, which is 1.09529. Notably, the currency pair is also trading below the 100-hour moving average at 1.0986 and near the 200-hour moving average at 1.09447. In this context, sellers seem to be gaining momentum as they target lower levels.

A sustained break below the 200-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term could provide sellers with increased confidence to continue pushing the price downward. This moving average aligns with the upper boundary of a significant support area, ranging from 1.0924 to 1.09438. If the price breaks and remains below 1.09447, the next target for sellers would be 1.09241.

Sellers are making a play with additional levels to get below to give traders/sellers more confidence (and worry the longs at least in the short term).