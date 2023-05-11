The EURUSD moved sharply lower today after all the resistance against its 100 hour moving average in the Asia-Pacific session. The subsequent move to the downside stalled just below the 1.0900 level. A number of option expiration were taken place at that the strike price today.

The last few hours has seen a rebound back higher and toward a floor area between 1.0933 and 1.0942. The 1.0942 level is a another key level off the daily chart as well which increases at levels importance for both buyers and sellers. Stay below is more bearish.