The EURUSD moved higher to test the 100 hour MA, but did find willing sellers.

The flash PMI was weaker but the inflation data was higher with S&P Global saying, the "prices charged for goods and services are both rising at the fastest rate support six months".

The US yields have moved higher with the 2-year now up 4 bps. The 10 year is up 4.6 basis points.

Technically, the 200-hour moving average of 1.11058 will be a target support on the downside.

The USDJPY has moved higher and looks towerd the 61.8% of the September trading ranged at 144.286. Above that and the 50% midpoint of the USDJPY trading range since the January 2023 low comes in at 144.581.