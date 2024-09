Earlier in the US session, I posted:

The price did bounce off the 100-hour MA, and after getting above the 1.1140 level, has extended up to a corrective high of 1.1167.

The next target comes in at the high for the day at 1.1178. Above that and the high from yesterday and from August 28 is near 1.1189. Finally, the high for the year was at a nice round number near 1.1200 from August 23 and August 26. Get above it and suddenly, the EURUSD is trading at the highest level since July 2023.