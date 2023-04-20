EURUSD: The EURUSD has moved down to test the 100/200 hour MAs which are near converged at 1.09608 (blue and green lines on the chart above).
USDJPY: The USDJPY has moved higher and retests its 100 hour MA at 134.30 level. If the USDJPY sellers are to keep control, holding below is needed.
GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is down retesting the 200 hour MA at 1.2437. If the buyers are to keep firm control in the short term, holding that level is key.
Yields have moved up a bit with the 2 year at 4.189%. That is still down -7.6 bps, but is down from up near 11 bps. The 10 year is at 3.548% but still down -5.3 bps.