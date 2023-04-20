EURUSD testing the 100/200 hour MA

EURUSD: The EURUSD has moved down to test the 100/200 hour MAs which are near converged at 1.09608 (blue and green lines on the chart above).

USDJPY is retesting the broken 100 hour MA

USDJPY: The USDJPY has moved higher and retests its 100 hour MA at 134.30 level. If the USDJPY sellers are to keep control, holding below is needed.

GBPUSD retests the 200 hour MA

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is down retesting the 200 hour MA at 1.2437. If the buyers are to keep firm control in the short term, holding that level is key.

Yields have moved up a bit with the 2 year at 4.189%. That is still down -7.6 bps, but is down from up near 11 bps. The 10 year is at 3.548% but still down -5.3 bps.