In the kickstart FX video for January 10, 2024, I take a look at the 3 major currency pairs including the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD. The EURUSD and the GBPUSD buyers are trying to take more control in what has been an up-and-down trading week so far. The USDJPY is up for the 2nd consecutive day as the market reacts to tame wage data released overnight.

The video brings together the technicals that are in play, and what needs to be done to either increase the bullish bias or tilt the bias back to the downside for these 3 currency pairs.

Ahead of the US stock opening, the S&P is now down -3 points. The Nasdaq index has turned marginally lower. The Dow is also marginally lower.

In the US debt market, yields remain lower:

2-year yield 4.332% -4.0 basis points

5-year 3.940% -1.7 basis points

10-year yield 3.990% -2.7 basis points

30-year yield 4.168% -1.6 basis points

US wholesale inventories will be released at 10 AM. The expectation for November is for a -0.2% decline versus -0.4% last month. Also sales are expected to decline by -0.3% versus -1.3% last month.

The U.S. Treasury will auction off 10-year notes at 1 PM ET. The 3 year note auction yesterday was met with strong international demand. The domestic demand was weaker. Overall, an above average result.

Another point they ahead of the US CPI data scheduled to be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM