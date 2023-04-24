EURUSD moves toward the next swing level target

UPDATE: The EURUSD is keeping the buyers in control after breaking above a swing area between 1.0999 and 1.1006. The price in the early New York session did test the lower end of that swing area, but could not move much below the level before rotating back to the upside. The high price reached 1.10363. The current price trades at 1.10332.

What next?

Looking back in time, the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, be Read this Term swing low after the run higher on April 13 reached down to 1.10412. Getting above that level would open the door for a move toward the April 13 high at 1.10669 and the April 14 high 1.10753. Move above both those levels, and the the EURUSD is trading at the highest level going back to April 2022 (not shown).