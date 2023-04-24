UPDATE: The EURUSD is keeping the buyers in control after breaking above a swing area between 1.0999 and 1.1006. The price in the early New York session did test the lower end of that swing area, but could not move much below the level before rotating back to the upside. The high price reached 1.10363. The current price trades at 1.10332.
What next?
Looking back in time, the EURUSD swing low after the run higher on April 13 reached down to 1.10412. Getting above that level would open the door for a move toward the April 13 high at 1.10669 and the April 14 high 1.10753. Move above both those levels, and the the EURUSD is trading at the highest level going back to April 2022 (not shown).