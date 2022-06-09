EURUSD moves toward the lower extreme

The press conference from ECBs Lagarde got progressively more bearish as concerns about debt crisis between the have's and have not's is weighing on the euro area (see Adam's excellent post here).

Technically, that manifested itself through a EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term move back below the 100 and 200 hour moving averages and back toward the lower extremes of the up and down trading range since May 23. On that day back in May, the price moved above a higher extreme between 1.0633 and 1.0641. Since then, the price retested that swing area on May 25, tested and briefly broke below it on June 1 before reestablishing support against the area.

A move below would have traders targeting the 38.2% retracement at 1.06189. That is of the move up from the May 13 low. The move below the swing area last week could not get to that retracement level. Disappointment led to a sharp move back to the upside as a result.

The low price just reached 1.06444 and bounced as dip buyers stepped in with risk defined and risk limited against the lower extremes. The current price is trading at 1.0662. There is some resistance at 1.0678.

The buyers had the shot today on the move to the upside shortly after the rate decision. That took the price above the higher swing area between 1.0748 and 1.07637. However momentum could not take the price through the May 30 high at 1.0786.

The sellers in the making a play at the lower extreme. At some point the price will him break outside of the red box and there should be momentum in the direction of the break. Watch the levels for clues.