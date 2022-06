EURUSD tests the swing area ahead of the extremes

As the "trading day" in London/Europe moves toward a close (there are likely many who will be staying around for the Fed decision), the price of the EURUSD is trading to a new session low. The price moved below the lows from yesterday at 1.0396 to 1.03923. There still was the swing areas going back to May 12 and May 16 at 1.0388.

A move below that level would increase the bearish bias. So far the "area" is holding support.