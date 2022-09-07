EURUSD takes a step above the 100 hour MA

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term has moved above the 100 hour MA at 0.99351 (see blue line in the chart above).

Getting above (and staying above) is a short term positive for the pair.

On the topside, the 0.99515 level is the old July low that is so far stalling the move higher. A break above that will have traders looking toward the falling 200 hour MA at 0.9969 (green line in the chart above).

Recall from yesterday, the price briefly moved above that level only to fall back to the downside. Getting and staying above the 200 hour moving average would increase the bullish bias (PS the price would also be moving above the topside trend line).

If the price starts to trade with more momentum below the 100 hour moving average, I would expect the "break buyers" to potentially exit the position in turn to sellers once again. Focus will return to the 0.9899 to 0.9913 area for additional bias clues. Move below that area would increase the bearish bias.