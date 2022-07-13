EURUSD moves above its 100 hour moving average

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. has erased all the declines and trades to a new session high. The price back above the 1.0100 level after briefly trading below the parity level at 1.0000 after the CPI data. The high price just reached 1.0115.

Technically, the price has also moved above its falling 100 hour moving average at 1.00954. That is the 1st break above the moving average since June 28. Admittedly, the moving average is much lower as a result of the trend move to the downside since the high on June 27. Nevertheless the technical tilt is to the upside on the break. Traders will be watching that level for short-term clues. Stay above is more bullish. Conversely , move back below and traders may look toward the 1.00705 area as support.

Can the buyers keep the momentum going?

If so, the 1.0134 – 1.01433 swing area from July 7, July 8, and July 11 would be targeted followed by the swing highs from July 8 at 1.01908. Above that and the falling 200 hour moving average 1.02107 would give buyers more confidence.

Like the 100 hour moving average the price has not traded above its 200 hour moving average since June 28

The yield curve Yield Curve A yield curve is a line used to help determine interest rates of interest rates for a specific bond, differentiated by contract lengths. This is useful for contrasting maturity dates, for example 1 month, 1 year, etc.In particular, yield curves help underscore the relationship between interest rates or borrowing costs and the time to maturity.Some of the best examples of this include US Treasury Securities, which are among some of the most observed worldwide by traders. By determining the slope of yield curves, it is possible to plot or predict future interest rate changes. There are three types of yield curves that are primarily studied, classified as normal, inverted, or flat.Why are Yield Curves Important?Yield curves like other benchmarks help investors and analysts ascertain more information about specific constructs affecting financial markets.For example, a normal or upward sloping curve points to economic expansion. Expectations of yields becoming higher in the future help attract funds in shorter-term securities with the hopes of purchasing longer-term bonds later, for a higher yield.The opposite is true in the case of an inverted or downward sloping curve, which traditionally points to an economic recession. If yields are expected to eventually be lower, investors opt to purchase longer-term bonds to help price in yields before further decreases occur.Subsequently, these are predictive of economic output and growth and are thus instrumental in financial analysis.These curves are also utilized primarily as a barometer for other forms of debt in a market, including bank lending rates, mortgage rates, and other benchmarks.The most reported yield curves deal with US Treasury debt, comparing the 3-month, 2-year, 5-year, 10-year and 30-year intervals. This information is published daily. has seen a shift into negative territory since the CPI report as the expectations for tighter Fed policy also leads to the idea that a recession is more likely. That may help to weaken that the dollar going forward. However, the technicals will still need to support the market ideas. Stay above the 100 hour moving average and above the 1.0070 level would keep the buyers in play in the short-term. Getting to upside targets are also important for a corrective move scenario.