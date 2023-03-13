EURUSD tests topside swing area

Price action is a volatile as earlier declines in US stocks were bought back higher. The major indices are now mixed with the Dow down -0.20%, the S&P down -0.42% and the NASDAQ index trading above and below unchanged. The Russell 2000 still remains sharply lower it is down close to -2.0% as the small-cap stocks take it on the chin. Ironically (and I don't really understand), the ARK Innovation fund is trading up 0.39%.

In the US debt market yields remain sharply lower:

2 year -51 basis points at 4.08%

10 year down -19 basis points to 3.509%

30 year down -9 basis points to 3.609%

The flows in and out of the stock and bond markets are helping to whip around the US dollar.

For the EURUSD, looking at the hourly chart above, the price action has seen ups and downs and back up again (USD down, USD up and USD down again).

Technically, the high price in the European morning session took the price of the EURUSD above a swing area between 1.0707 and 1.07243. The high price moved to 1.0736 on two separate occasions, but could not sustain the upside momentum. The 38.2% retracement of the move down from the February high to the March low was also broken at 1.07177. After stalling near 1.0736, when the price fell back below the 1.0707 level, buyers turned back to sellers

The subsequent move to the downside (move higher in the USD) in the European session took the price to another swing area on the downside between 1.0653 and 1.06685. The low price extended to 1.0650 just below the low of that swing area.

This time sellers turned back to buyers. The move back higher has now pushed the price back to the higher swing area between 1.0707 1.0724. Sellers have so far leaned against the 1.0724 level this time. The current price trades right around the 1.0700 level.

Overall for the day buyers and sellers are battling it out. If I were to focus on levels, on the downside 1.06532 is support, and on the topside 1.07243 would be my topside barometers. Move above or below those extremes would be a break. Look for momentum in the direction of the break.

In between those extremes watch the 1.0692 area as an interim bullet/bearish bias defining level. That was near a high price on March 1. It was near a high price on March 6 and a high price on March 7. (See green numbered circles). Stay above keeps the buyers more in control. Will below and the bias shifts back to the sellers in the short term.