EURUSD bounces and tests swing area up to 1.08485

The EURUSD has moved back to the upside after starting the US session moving to the downside. The low in the New York session reached 1.08135. I came up short of the low from yesterday at 1.08017 and the 200 day moving average at 1.0799.

The subsequent move higher has taken the price to a US session high 1.08481. There is a swing area between 1.0833 and 1.08485. So far sellers have put a lid on it near the high of that swing area (see red numbered circles on the chart above). However, if the price extends above, we could see further short covering.

Fed Harker remained in line with his view to keep rates steady for a while. On policy he said:

At this point, I see the Fed holding steady this year. Next year is data-driven.

If inflation comes down next year, could cut rates.

Let the restrictive policy stance play out, should lower inflation.

Policy is in a restrictive stance.

We should keep stance restrictive for a while.

US yields are off their high levels: