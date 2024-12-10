The EURUSD moved lower and below an upward sloping trend line in the process, but selling stalled and the price rose. The move up has returned to the lower of 3 moving averages starting with the

100-bar MA on the 4-hour chart at 1.0530

200-hour MA at 1.05385

100-hour mA at 1.05517

Get above that cluster would shift the medium-term bias to the upside. Conversely, staying below keeps the bias more to the downside.

On the downside, a move below the lows today would have traders rethinking a move to the swing area between 1.0448 to 1.0461.