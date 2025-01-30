The ECB cut rates by 25 basis point as per expectations. The EURUSD was below the 38.2% retracement of the January trading range at 1.03968, and the 50% midpoint of the trading range going back to 2022. However, selling could not be sustained and when the price moved above those levels, the sellers turned buyers and have since pushed the price higher.

In this video, I outline the key levels that would increase the bullish bias, and tilt the bias even more to the upside.

I also discussed what would hurt the bias shift.