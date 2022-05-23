EURUSD bounced off the 50%/swing area.

Earlier in the day, the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. moved above the 50% of the range since the April 21 high at 1.06421. The price also moved above the swing high from May 5th at 1.0641 (just a pip off the50% level). There were other swing levels down to 1.0633. The break above 1.0633 to 1.0642 was bullish.

Early in the US session, the pair corrected off the London high and I commented in a post:

The current price is trading at 1.0653 after reaching a peak of 1.06865. Traders will be eyeing the 1.0633 to 1.0642 area as close support/risk now. Stay above and the price can continue to probe to the upside.

The 1.0642 level did find support buyers on the dip (the low reached 1.0643), and the price has been stepping higher since that test.

The pair has now moved up toward a swing area between 1.0696 and 1.0706. The 61.8% comes in at 1.07113. The high price has reached 1.06968. Get above, and the door opens for the next upside targets. The 1.0757 area is the next key target on the hourly chart. That level represents the swing lows from April 14, April 19 and a swing high on April 25 (after a break lower - see green numbered circle on the chart above).

On the daily chart the 1.07265 is a closer target. It represents the swing low from April 24,2020 (see chart below).

So watch 1.0696 to 1.0711 as the next target, followed by the 1.07265 level from April 2020 (see daily chart). A move above that level and the 1.0757 area where swing lows from April 2021 are found will be eyed. Those are the steps as the EURUSD continues it's chim him orrection to the upside.

EURUSD is looking toward April 2020 low at 1.07265.