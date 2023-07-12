EURUSD trades to new highs

The EURUSD has continued its move to the upside and trades to yet another new high at 1.11377. That has taken the price above the high of a swing area between 1.1094 and 1.11346. The next upside target comes against swing lows and highs from November and March near 1.1184. Above that is the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the January 2021 high. That level comes in at 1.12740.

Close risk for traders would be a move back below 1.10942. That was the high price for the year coming into today.