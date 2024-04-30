EURUSD

The EURUSD has moved back to a new session low and in the process is testing the 200-hour MA at 1.0687. That MA stalled the fall on Friday (at a lower level). Moving below the 200 hour MA is now needed to increase the bearish bias, and have traders targeting the trend line and the low of a swing area down to 1.06529.

If the buyers stall the fall here (and trader could buy here given the low risk), getting back above the 100-hour MA at 1.0711 would be eyed as a level to get to and through, to give the dip buyers more confidence.