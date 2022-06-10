EURUSD tumbles lower and below 50% retracement

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term has moved to a new session low and in the process has moved closer to the 61.8% target of the move up fro the May 13 low. That level comes in at 1.05157.

The low just reached 1.05204 but has bounced to 1.0535 currently.

Looking at the hourly chart, the pair yesterday moved below a key swing area between 1.0633 and 1.0641. Today the corrective move in the Asian session saw the pair move back up to re test that swing area, only to find willing sellers (at 1.0641). The price pushed lower and has accelerated to the downside post the CPI data.

I have been talking about that Red Box for a while. The traders around the world were focused on it. They tilted the bias back to the downside and had 'Traders Luck' with the help from the CPI data.

The EURUSD pair has since moved below the 50% of the move up from the May 13 low at 1.05673. That will now be a close risk level for short term traders. Above that watch 1.0578 and a swing area between 1.0592 to 1.05986.

Get below the 61.8% and the pair looks toward 1.0482 to 1.0490 and then 1.04709.

Looking at the daily chart below, the other clue for the market, was the inability for the pair on the corrective move from the May low to get back above the 38.2% retracement of the 2022 trading range. That level comes in at 1.07862. The high price reached 1.07861 back at the end of day. The high price yesterday reached 1.07773 before rotating back to the downside.

A corrective move that can't get above the 38.2% retracement is just a plain-vanilla correction in a bearish market. Ultimately down the road that 38.2% retracement level would need to be broken if the buyers are to take more control.

EURUSD tumbles lower

A look around the markets shows the:

Dow down -500 points

NASDAQ index down -263 points

S&P down -74 points

In the US debt market, a snapshot of rates currently shows:

2 year 2.957%, +14 basis points

5 year 3.166%, +10.1 basis points

10 year 3.084%, +4.3 basis points

30 year 3.158%, -1.1 basis point