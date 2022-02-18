EURUSD
EURUSD breaking to new lows

The ECB sources headline did give the    EURUSD  a modest boost off of the lows, but not so fast. The pair remains well below the 100 hour MA at 1.13519. The pair could only get to 1.1345 (from a low today of 1.13267).

Now there has been report of a large explosion in the center of Donetsk. That has now sent the pair to a new low for the day and in the process is back a swing area between 1.13189 and 1.13295. A move below would look toward 1.13075 - home to the 50% midpoint of the 2022 trading range. Move below that and the low from Monday at 1.12791 would be targeted.