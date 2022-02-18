EURUSD breaking to new lows

The ECB sources headline did give the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term a modest boost off of the lows, but not so fast. The pair remains well below the 100 hour MA at 1.13519. The pair could only get to 1.1345 (from a low today of 1.13267).

Now there has been report of a large explosion in the center of Donetsk. That has now sent the pair to a new low for the day and in the process is back a swing area between 1.13189 and 1.13295. A move below would look toward 1.13075 - home to the 50% midpoint of the 2022 trading range. Move below that and the low from Monday at 1.12791 would be targeted.