EURUSD retests the session low

In an earlier post, I spoke to the bounce higher in the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, be Read this Term.

The price moved above its 100 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term. However to be really convincing from a technical perspective, getting above the 200 hour moving average at 1.06181 was required.

As it played out, the swing low going back to February 17 stalled the rally, and the price over the last hour or so has rotated back to downside.

The low for the day at 1.0581 is currently being retested. That level comes between a swing area between 1.0576 and 1.0585.

Move below that area, and the low from yesterday near 1.0564 would be targeted. That is the last stop before the low price from Monday at 1.0532 (and the lowest price since January 6).

The buyers tried to correct the pair higher but the MAs did their job and stalled the rally. Sellers remain in firm control.