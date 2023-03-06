EURUSD stalled against the high from last week

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be Read this Term moved above the trend line at 1.0660 and the swing area high at 1.0668, and the momentum took the price toward the swing high from last week at 1.0691. The high-price just reached 1.06892, and has backed off. The current price trades at 1.0676.

Earlier today, the pair found support buyers against its 100 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (blue line in the chart above. That gave the buyers the go-ahead to push higher.

The levels broken to the upside, now become support levels on the downside if the buyers are to remain control. Traders who see a higher EUR will not want to see the price move back below 1.0668 or 1.0660. A move back below the rising 100 also be a negative especially since support held against that level today.

On the top side, getting above 1.0691 would have traders ultimately looking toward the 38.2% retracement near 1.07229. That is of the move down from the February high. If the price is going to move higher, getting about 38.2% retracement is the minimum retracement target. Absent that, and the buyers are still struggling. Conversely, the sellers still are in play for control.