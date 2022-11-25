EURUSD on the daily chart

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term fell back below the 200 day moving average at 1.03875 and extended down to a low price of 1.0354. That low entered into a swing area going back to May June and July. The lows in May and June stalled within that area. On July 1, the price also stalled within that area before breaking lower on July 5. Fast-forward to August, and the corrective high in that month stalled within that area (see red numbered circles in the chart above).

In November, the price has traded above and below the swing area with the 200 day also in play. Today however, support held within the swing area and the price has pushed back above the 200 day moving average on the positive hold for the buyers.

Admittedly, in the month of November, the price has traded above and below the 200 day moving average on four separate days. There has been some reluctance to the topside. If the buyers are to take more control, getting and staying above the MA is needed. The high from November at 1.04798 is the next target, followed by the 50% midpoint of the 2022 range at 1.05155 (see daily chart.

On the hourly chart, the lows today also stalled ahead of the 100/200 hour MA near 1.0350.

EURUSD bottoms near the 100/200 hour MA