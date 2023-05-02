EURUSD back up testing the 200 hour MA/swing area.

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be Read this Term is back up retesting at 200 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term at 1.10026. The high price just reached 1.10019 just short of that moving average level.

Although the high has so far stalled ahead of the 200 hour MA, it did move into the swing area between 1.00996 and 1.00068. Above that area is the falling 100 hour moving average (blue line) currently at 1.10099. Getting above all those levels would shift the buyers further in the upward/bullish direction. Looking back in the Asian session, the high price today reach 1.1006 before starting the run to the downside.

Helping the rotation back to the upside today was the failure of the break below the floor between 1.09610 and 1.09653 that was defined last week and supported yesterday (see green number circles in the chart above). The inability to stay below that floor was a disappointment for sellers. The low price today stalled ahead of a lower swing area between 1.0933 and 1.09378.

So another volatile day. Buyers are looking to retake more control, but they need to get above the 200 hour moving average, swing area and 100 hour moving average up to 1.10099 now.