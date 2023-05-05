EURUSD was back to converts 100/200 hour moving averages

The EURUSD was a trading near the converts 100/200 hour moving averages before the US jobs report. The data push the price down to support near the 50% retracement at 1.09632 (and a swing area we would between 1.0961 and 1.09653). The fall stalled. The price it started to move back to the upside.

The price is now returned back to the 100/200 hour moving averages near 1.10174. What do buyers and sellers do now?

The levels is both risk and bias defining. It is the short-term barometer. Move above is more bullish. Stay below is more bearish.

US yields are holding onto gains and trading near highs for the day

2 year yield is at 3.918% +19.1 basis points

5 year yield 3.420% +14.5 basis points

10 year yield 3.446% +9.4 basis points

30 year yield 3.773% +5.1 basis points

in the US stock market, major indices or higher led by the NASDAQ index: