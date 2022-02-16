EURUSD back below swing area and 100 hour MA

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term moved higher overnight as the market took more of a breathe after the de-escalation on the Russian/Ukraine border yesterday. However, there has been more and more chatter about how the de-escalation is more in language versus reality. The US retail sales was better as well this morning which has helped to pressure the pair.

Technically, the pair moved above the 100 hour MA in the European session and pushed toward the higher 200 hour MA (green line) currently at 1.13965. The high price reached 1.13947. The 100 day MA at 1.1403 was also a topside resistance target that gave sellers something to lean against (i.e. sell with a stop above).

The price over the last 3 or so hours has seen a push back lower which has now taken the price back below the 100 Irving average at 1.13615 and below a swing area between 1.1359 and 1.13684. The 1.13684 is close risk now. The high price from yesterday stalled near that level. The low has now reached 1.13525.

On more weakness, the swing low from last Thursday comes in at 1.13295. That was also a swing high from February 2. A move below that level opens opens up the door for a move toward the 1.1300 level and then the 1.1279 swing low from Friday's trade.

Conversely, a move back above 1.13684 with momentum, would have traders will once again focused on a rotation back toward the falling 200 hour moving average.