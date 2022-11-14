EURUSD
EURUSD pushes the highs again

The EURUSD is trading to a a new high for the day at 1.0358. Looking at the daily chart, the pair remains in the swing area between 1.03485 an 1.03657. A move above that area would have traders looking toward the 200 day MA at 1.0433. The low today stalled near the swing area between 1.0273 and 1.0283. The 38.2% of the 2022 range is just above that at 1.2084.

Helping the move was the erasing of the Nasdaq stock decline. The index moved down -156.17 points at the low and reached a high of 26.79 points before rotating back down. The index is currently down -7.26 points.

The S&P traded as low as -26.53 points before rebounding to up 16.05. It is up about 4 points.