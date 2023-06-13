The EURUSD moved higher after the CPI data so the year on year come down to 4.0% from 4.9% last month. The core measure remain sticky at 5.3% however.

The EURUSD moved up to a high of 1.08229. That at the price above the 100-day moving average of 1.08062 and the 38.2% retracement of 1.08108. The price has since moved back below those key levels and corrected down to 1.07915. There is support near 1.07779 and 1.07865. Move below those levels would not be a good sign technically for the buyers. Getting back above the 100 day moving average and 38.2% retracement up to 1.08108 is also needed to give the buyers more confidence once again.

To hear and "see all about it", watch the video above....