EURUSD
EURUSD approaches the January and February 2021 swing lows

The  EURUSD  has continued it's run to the upside today.

After stalling at the 200 hour MA on the first test, the pair rotated back toward support at 1.1008 before basing and moving back to the upside. The last run has seen the 200 hour MA broken and the price has since rotated to a new high for the day at 1.1091.

The next targets come at the January and February 2021 lows at 1.1106 and 1.11207 (see post from earlier HERE). Move above those levels and the 50% of the move down from the Feb 10 high cuts across at 1.11497.

Close risk is now the 200 hour MA. Stay above keeps the corrective buyers in control.