Sellers tried to push the EURUSD to new lows and below a floor and key swing area but failed. The snapback rally the price back to the falling 100-hour moving average. That, along with the 100-day moving average of 1.0813 and the following 200-hour moving average of 1.08274 are tires that would need to be broken to increase the bullish bias from a technical perspective in the short term at least.

For now, sellers are in more control, but there is good support also near a key swing area on the daily chart 1.0750 area. The battle rages.